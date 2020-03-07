Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash's journey so far has been all about exhibiting courage and fans agree

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash has been receiving a lot of love for her stint in the show, and well, she rightly deserves it.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is all about women showcasing their courage, for that is definitely one thing that they own all the way, and well, some of them have been going through a lot, but never saying never, or for that matter, stopping midway. And well, the concept of the show does, in fact, talk about the contestants getting over their fears as they perform some of the most difficult, and often, risky tasks on the show.

And as one might have noticed, Tejasswi Prakash is someone who has emerged as the underdog of this season so far as she has left the fans and the audiences in awe of her. She has shown this undying spirit that seems to have left us all mesmerized, but of course, it hasn't been an easy journey for her to do so, as it isn't for anyone who is a part of the show. So far, the stunts have all obviously been excruciating, each in its own sense, however, she has come a long way for she isn't the dainty girl as one might have thought her to be, but someone who has left everyone rather surprised.

Tejasswi hasn't given up so easily in any task and in fact, she has managed to outperform others in not one but two tasks, and eventually, win them as well. Tejasswi has been an example of true determination and from what it looks like, she is unstoppable. Fans might agree, isn't it?

Check out fans rooting for Tejasswi Prakash:

Started watching #KKK10 yesterday and DAMN! TEJU JUST STOLE MY HEART WITH HER UTTER CUTENESS! HER CUTE BANTERS WITH ROHIT SIR ARE MY FAVOURITE. Though I started watching it for fun but now Imma watch it for #TejasswiPrakash GIRL YOU'RE TOO CUTE! — KINGS.DOMAIN (@zainsxmaniac) March 7, 2020

Many of her costars have vouched for her personality.. Namish said she is a notorious kid.. Varun said she is head strong and can stand up for what is right unlike others.. Kunal has said she has no filters.. she agreed to it that she talks wt comes to her mind #TejasswiPrakash — (@angel172431) March 7, 2020

The queen is going to slay in today's episode so excited for today's stunts . 70 minutes to go

#TejasswiPrakash #KhatronKeKhiladi10 #KKK10 — sudhi (@sudhi_sharma03) March 7, 2020

Credits :Pinkvilla

