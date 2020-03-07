  1. Home
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash's journey so far has been all about exhibiting courage and fans agree

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash has been receiving a lot of love for her stint in the show, and well, she rightly deserves it.
Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is all about women showcasing their courage, for that is definitely one thing that they own all the way, and well, some of them have been going through a lot, but never saying never, or for that matter, stopping midway. And well, the concept of the show does, in fact, talk about the contestants getting over their fears as they perform some of the most difficult, and often, risky tasks on the show.

And as one might have noticed, Tejasswi Prakash is someone who has emerged as the underdog of this season so far as she has left the fans and the audiences in awe of her. She has shown this undying spirit that seems to have left us all mesmerized, but of course, it hasn't been an easy journey for her to do so, as it isn't for anyone who is a part of the show. So far, the stunts have all obviously been excruciating, each in its own sense, however, she has come a long way for she isn't the dainty girl as one might have thought her to be, but someone who has left everyone rather surprised.

Tejasswi hasn't given up so easily in any task and in fact, she has managed to outperform others in not one but two tasks, and eventually, win them as well. Tejasswi has been an example of true determination and from what it looks like, she is unstoppable. Fans might agree, isn't it?

Check out fans rooting for Tejasswi Prakash:

