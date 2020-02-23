Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Twitter is raving about Tejasswi Prakash, impressed with Karan Patel among other things

The Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10's first episode aired last night and well, fans are sure looking forward to what the show holds ahead.

Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ki Class' first episode aired last night and well, we saw different tasks come through in the Rohit Shetty hosted show. The show has successfully entered its 10th season, and while there have been multiple changes in the show over the period of time, the thrill and adventure of it is something that keeps increasing and while the last two seasons have been hailed for the contestants as well, this time is nothing less.

And well, after the first episode which saw contestants deal with their fears for the very first time saw not just tasks, but also a fine dose of entertainment with some dance, and Rohit's comic timing. The first of it all was Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan dealing with snakes and Tejasswi Prakash having to deal with multiple animals as well. Apart from that, three tasks followed and at the end of it, four contestants got the fear ka fanda. And at the end of it all, fans seem to be in awe of all the fun that Tejasswi has had on the first episode while praising the contestants for their performances with special mention to , Shiving Narang, Adaa, and many others.

Check out some of the Tweets right here:

Tho it's too early to predict and this doesn't prove it but going by the first episode and the kinda special prominence is given to Tanna & Karan. They're most likely the top 2. Either of them is going to win this season!#KhatronKeKhiladi10 — Ridz! (@IamNotMortal) February 22, 2020

Damn it's just a first episode and her stunt too not telecasted but already trending for her personality and that's #TejasswiPrakash #KKK10 #KhatronKeKhiladi10 pic.twitter.com/ju2j8vCajH — (@porkalai22) February 22, 2020

The second episode will see more tasks follow and all the contestants with fear ka fanda will fight it out too, and we will see who goes home in the first week of the episode itself. Who do you think might not make it?

