Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Amruta Khanvilkar's hubby Himanshu Malhotra REVEALS secret behind their relationship

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar's husband Himanshu Malhotra recently spilled the beans about their relationship and married life. Read on.

Amruta Khanvilkar, who is currently seen in Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, shares an amazing bond with her actor-husband, Himanshu Malhotra. The duo is touted as one of the most adorable couples of the Telly Town. Even though they belong to such a highly competitive space, Himanshu and Amruta have managed to keep their relationship fresh and happening. They have been now married for five years. Their relationship flourished further, when the two bagged the trophy of Nach Baliye, mesmerizing everyone with their bond and chemistry. Although they're so much in love, unlike many other couples, then don't get into social media PDA, which have led to many rumours of trouble in their love paradise,

While both of them have time and again made it clear that everything is fine between them, rumours still keep doing rounds. Now, Himanshu in a recent conversation with Bombay Times opened about his relationship with wifey Amruta and also gave a befitting reply to all speculations. He said, 'Amu and I are married for five years. We've known each other for the past 16 years. We're very happy together. Rumours about us parting ways began when we won Nach Baliye. During the show, we used to post several pictures on social media. However, after Nach, we mutually decided to stop the social media PDA. We sometimes post on special occasions, but relationship existed much before social media caught on.'

When asked how do they manage to keep up to each other, owing to their erratic seclude, Himanshu said that everything gets back to normal once they're home. He also narrated a short incident of how when Amurta was about to return from her Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 shoot, he had to rush for a shoot in Kargil. They understand each other's space and respect their professional space. He added that they manage to steal time by having an early breakfast together, going on late-night drives or just talking.

Credits :Bombay Times

