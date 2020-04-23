Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Rani Chatterjee calls Sidharth Shukla Asli Mard; Wants to work with him in music video

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Rani Chatterjee showered her love on Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The Bhojpuri superstar also expressed her desire to work with him in a music video.

Sidharth Shukla is a Telly Town's most talked about personality right now, and there's no doubt about the fact. Ever since his massive win on Bigg Boss 13, Sid has been garnering all the limelight. The BB 13 journey for him and the top 5 has been a roller-coaster ride. It's been more than 2 months that the hosted show has bid adieu to us, but the BB 13 fever doesn't seem to stop yet. Apart from Sidharth, Asim Riaz, , and Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are still hogging the limelight.

By now everyone knows that Sidharth featured in a music video with his BFF Shehnaaz titled, 'Bhula Dunga.' The heart-wrenching song about love and separation by Darshan Raval broke many records. Fans went gaga over #SidNaaz's chemistry, and couldn't get enough of Sid's amazing acting chops. Now, a Bhojpuri superstar has expressed a desire to work with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor in a music video. Well, we're talking about none other than Rani Chatterjee. Yes, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant wishes to collaborate with Sidharth in a music video in the future.

In a recent conversation with an entertainment portal, Rani stated that she would love to star opposite Sidharth Shukla in a music video. She revealed that she is a big fan of Sid's aura, personality, charm, and attitude. The beautiful actress showered the Balika Vadhu actor with loads of love and said that he is a man of his words.

Calling him an 'Asli Mard', she said that Sidharth was not swayed (influenced) by others in the BB 13 house. She added that though Shehnaaz was always by Sid's side, she couldn't control Sid's anger and temper. Rani Chatterjee revealed that she started watching the BB 13 after Khesari Lal Yadav's entry.

On a similar note, Nazar 2 actress Monalisa was also swooned by Sidharth's attitude of speaking his heart out. She even went to compare Sid's personality to that of her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Previously, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also expressed her dream to feature in a music video with Sidharth. Well, it sure looks like Sidharth is in great demand, and he should be! What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section?

