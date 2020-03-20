Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Tejasswi Prakash roped in for Rohit Shetty's Marathi film School College Ani Life

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's contestant Tejasswi Prakash is all set to play the leading lady in Rohit Shetty's Marathi film titled School, College Ani Life. Read on for more details.

The very beautiful and stunning Tejasswi Prakash will now be making a big step forward in terms of her career graph. After her successful spree in the Indian television industry, the actress is all set to venture into Marathi films. And the best part is that it will be helmed by Bollywood’s most bankable filmmaker Rohit Shetty himself. Yes, you heard it right! Tejasswi, who has appeared in numerous hit shows like Swaragini, Karn Sangini, has announced the same on social media.

Here’s what she writes, “Proud and lucky to have @rohitshetty sir as my mentor and it only got better when I got to be the leading lady of Rohit Shetty's first Marathi venture ..... SCHOOL COLLEGE ANI LIFE produced by Rohit Shetty... directed by Vihan Suryavanshi...coming this summer.” The actress has also shared a picture in which she can be seen with Karan Kishore Parab who will also be making his debut with this movie.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s post below:

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently one of the participants of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 which has been hosted by Rohit Shetty. Talking about the movie School College Ani Life, it has been making a lot of headlines for some time and has gone on floors a long time back. People were also excited to know about the leading lady of the movie and now with Tejasswi’s revelation, everything has become crystal clear which will surely excite her fans too.

