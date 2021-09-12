Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, 12 September 2021, Written Update: Sana Makbul got eliminated from the show

Rohit Shetty informed the contestants about one more contestant to be eliminated from the show. In today’s episode contestants performed the stunts to confirm their place in the finals.

1st Stunt:

Rohit informed the contestants that it is an underwater stunt, where the contestants had to collect all the flags available in the vacuum container which was filled with water.

Shweta, Varun, and Arjun were the contestants who performed this stunt. The losers of this stunt went directly in the elimination stunt. Later, Shweta collected many flags but did not manage to hook any of them wherein Varun hooked three flags and Arjun hooked four flags. As a result, Varun and Shweta went in the elimination stunt.

2nd stunt:

Rahul, Sana, and Vishal participated in the second stunt of the semi finale. The loser of this stunt had to compete in the elimination stunt.

In this stunt, contestants had to complete the task while flying in a helicopter. As the helicopter reached the starting point, the contestants had to jump in the water. Later, contestants had to take a swim to the kayak boat and had to take this boat to different points where they had to collect all the parts of the detonator handle. Further, they had to assemble the handle to release fire from it. All the contestants completed the stunt while Sana took the most time amongst everyone. Sana had to compete with Shweta and Varun in the elimination stunt.

Elimination stunt:

In this stunt, contestants had to collect twenty flags from running trucks. The performers had to collect all the twenty flags before the truck reached the endpoint. Shweta, Sana, and Varun performed this stunt wherein Sana collected the lowest number of flags and got eliminated from Khatron ke Khiladi 11.

