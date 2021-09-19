Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, 19 September 2021, Written Update: Khiladi’s enjoyed the performances

Today’s first act was performed by Aman and Yogesh the duo performed on the hit song ‘Mera vala dance’ and received a standing ovation at the end of the performance. Rohit praised Aman for his energy while Madhuri loved Yogesh’s expressions throughout the act. Later, Aman impersonated Rohit and told the Khiladi’s to perform the stunts given by him. This moment created humor all around as Aman pulled out a prank with the Khiladi’s. After a while, Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar, and Honey Singh joined the Maha Sangam to promote their latest song ‘Kanta laga’.

Next up we saw, Gunjan and Sagar who performed on the song ‘Lungi dance’. Honey adored Gunjan for her flexibility while Rohit enjoyed the choreography. Later, we saw everyone wearing a Lungi and shaking a leg on the song ‘Lungi dance’. Rohit shared his experience about shooting the all-time hit song along with his talented crew. The next act was performed by Saddam and Rupesh who made everyone emotional as they portrayed the life of a stunt man through their dancing. The song ‘Kurban Hua’ added more emotions to their performance. Rohit gave a standing ovation for this performance while Saddam told everyone about his difficult journey in life.

Further, Varun joined Papai and Antara in an outdoor dance act and where the trio performed on a hanging bus. They performed on the ‘Brothers anthem' to add more energy to their performance. This act turned out to be the most appreciated act of the night while Varun gained a lot of respect from everyone for taking up such a difficult act.

