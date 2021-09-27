Khatron ke Khiladi 11, 26 September 2021, Written Update: Arjun Bijlani wins the show

In today’s episode, Rohit Shetty made a grand entry into the final episode and also revealed the trophy for the finalist. Ahead, Rohit Shetty explained to the finalists about the first stunt where two best contestants from the stunt moved one step ahead while the losers of this stunt were eliminated.

1st Stunt of the finale: The contestant had to stand on a running track and later had to move on the rope which is tied to the other running truck. The twist in this stunt was to collect maximum flags until the truck reached the finish line.

Vishal, Shweta, and Arjun participated in this stunt. Later, Shweta got eliminated from the show while Vishal and Arjun entered in the final stunt of Khatron ke Khiladi 11.

2nd Stunt of the finale: Divyanka and Varun performed this stunt. In this task, the contestants had to drive a car while dodging the other cars. Varun and Divyanka started the stunt and as a result, Varun gets eliminated wherein Divyanka joined Arjun and Vishal for the finale stunt.

The final stunt of Khatron ke Khiladi 11: In this stunt, the contestants had to hook their boat to a helicopter. The helicopter then took the contestant and his boat to the second mark. Once the helicopter reached the second mark, the contestant had to come out from the boat to get a key. Further, the contestants had to jump in the water and had a swim to a house that was set on fire. The contestants had to extinguish the fire in the house with the help of a fire extinguisher. Later on, they had to get a dummy on the roof of the house and had to put the dummy into the helicopter. Finally, the contestants had to jump in the water and swim till the finish point to complete the stunt.

As the stunt started, Vishal aborted the stunt while Arjun won the finale with a minor difference of twenty seconds from his fellow contestant Divyanka. As a result, Arjun Bijlani became the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

