Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, 29 August 2021, Written Update: Anushka Sen gets eliminated from the show

Today we saw that Anushka, Abhinav, Varun, Arjun, and Divyanka fight for being safe from the elimination stunt.

1st Stunt: This stunt was performed by Anushka, Abhinav, Varun, Arjun, and Divyanka. All the contestants had their upper bodies locked in a box while the contestants had to free themselves with the help spanner and a screwdriver. But the twist here was that the box was filled with all types of crawling creatures.

As the stunt commenced everybody performed very well but, Divyanka opened her box first and got relieved from the fear fanda.

Before the next stunt, Rohit Shetty asked Anushka, Abhinav, Arjun, and Varun to perform a task that was supposed to give them an advantage in the next stunt. The stunt was to hold each other’s hands while they got an electric shock. The contestant who stayed till the last was supposed to get an advantage in the stunt. As the stunt took place Anushka got out while contestants got an advantage of ten seconds.

2nd Stunt: This task was an underwater stunt where all the contestants with the fear fanda had to transfer five rings from one point to the endpoint. Once all the rings were transferred, the contestants had to release the hooked flag.

Anushka joined her fellow contestants after ten seconds in the stunt. Amongst everyone, it was Abhinav who could successfully complete the stunt.

Elimination stunt: The stunt had to be performed by Anushka, Varun, and Arjun. In this stunt, all the contestants had to collect all the flags moving ahead on a hanging platform. In the end, the contestant had to jump from the platform to get the last flag.

As the stunt started Varun and Arjun successfully completed the stunt while Anushka fell down after collecting one flag. So the result is simple, Anushka has to take an exit from the show.

Also Read| KKK11’s Anushka Sen talks about her experience on the show: This show will help me to be mentally strong