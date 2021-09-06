Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, 5 September 2021, Written Update: Divyanka Tripathi wins the 'Ticket to finale'

Rohit Shetty informed everyone that Sana and Shweta have been disqualified from the race to win the ticket for the finale. Vishal, Divyanka, Abhinav, Arjun, Varun, and Rahul still competed for the golden ticket.

First stunt for Ticket to the finale: It was a partner stunt where one contestant was been hanged on a crane, wherein the other contestant was is in the cannon. Once the stunt started, the contestant had to jump in the water. Later they had to swim to the ladder and then light up the flare and finally, they had to light the cannon. As soon as they light up the cannon, the contestant was been ejected from that cannon. In the end, the ejected contestant will swim to the endpoint and press the smoke gun to finish the task.

Varun-Rahul, Divyanka-Abhinav, and Vishal-Arjun were the partners for this stunt. Vishal-Arjun took the most time to complete the stunt and were disqualified from the race.

Second Stunt for Ticket to the finale: This too was a partner stunt where one contestant was locked in a car with locked steering. While the other contestant had to get the key from the truck to open that lock. One partner had to control the car while the other contestant had to collect all the 20 flags from a running truck. The contestants had to complete the task before the truck reached the endpoint.

Divyanka-Rahul and Varun-Abhinav performed this stunt for the ticket to the finale. As a result, we saw that Rahul and Divyanka won the stunt while Varun and Abhinav were out of the race to win the ticket to the finale.

Final stunt for Ticket to the finale: In this stunt, Rahul faced Divyanka to win the ticket for the finale. The contestants had to come down from a hanging bus with the help of a ladder. As they reached the bottom, they had to get the hanging dummies and put them near the car. Ahead, they had to fire the detonator. The first contestant to do so was supposed to win the Ticket to the finale.

Rahul and Divyanka started this stunt and finally, Divyanka completed the stunt first and won the ticket to the finale.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

