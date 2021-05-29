Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Aastha Gill talks about coming onboard: ‘Creepy crawlies are my biggest fear

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Aastha Gill reveals about her fears and what made her say yes to the show.

Aastha Gill is one of the most popular singers in the present times. She has a huge fan following because of her hit music videos. The actress is one of the contestants of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, for which she has flown to Cape Town, South Africa. The singer recently opened up on says yes for the show with The Indian Express. The singer is one of the most talked-about contestants on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, as she often posts pictures and videos of herself.

Aastha is often seen enjoying the time with other contestants of the show. In the interview with The Indian Express, the actress shared that she was reluctant for doing the show initially. She shared that when she got the call for the show, she was not sure. But she said yes as it is a great platform for her to overcome her fear.

The singer said that her fans have seen her cool avatar in the music videos. Now she can’t wait to show her fun side. She said that they will be in shock to see her get scared easily. She is not sure how she will overcome her fears, and she wants her fans to see this side of her too. Aastha added that her biggest fears are insects and needles.

She said that she is sure the show will not involve needles in any task, but she is afraid of creepy crawlies. She does not want a spider on her head as it will get very difficult for her. “I am sure they won’t use needles in any task, but creepy crawlies are my biggest fear. I really don’t want a spider on my head. That would get really difficult for me,” the singer said.

