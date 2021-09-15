Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla gets candid post his recent eviction: I am no longer afraid to fail

The most popular stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 had reached its finale week. Just before the last week of the show, there was an elimination of a very strong contestant from the show. Actor Abhinav Shukla was eliminated in the previous week. Post his eviction he talked in an interview about getting evicted at the right time and he has taken his defeat graciously.

He shared in an interview with SpotboyE, “I am glad that I am out, otherwise I would have snatched someone’s chance to win the show. And I have taken many defeats and eliminations, failures in my life positively and therefore I am no longer afraid to fail.”

The actor Abhinav Shukla has shared earlier that he suffers from acrophobia, but after his appearance on the show, he has become more comfortable with his fears. He further said, “I believe you can never overcome your phobias; all we can do is get a little more comfortable with practice. We learn to deal with our own worries and anxieties. Fear of heights was something I struggled with. Acrophobia was something I struggled with. I don't think I'll ever be able to conquer it, but it's a start. There is a reason why humans are afraid of heights. But I'm more at ease with my concerns now.”

Abhinav has constantly given excellent and strong performances in the show and due to which he reached the semi-finale week. But he got eliminated after he failed the task against Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari.

