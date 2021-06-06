Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla looks dapper in denim; Wife Rubina Dilaik calls him ‘Hawwt’

Abhinav Shukla is in Cape Town shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He has shared a picture on his Instagram which has left his wife impressed.

The reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 continues to be in the headlines after it has started shooting in Cape Town. And all thanks to the celebrity contestants who are constantly sharing pictures on their social handles. Sometimes they also share videos showing their fun activities. Abhinav Shukla, who has also participated in the show, has turned photographer for many other contestants. They have given him credit for the pictures. However, he has recently shared a picture on his Instagram which has left his wife impressed.

Taking to his official handle, the actor wrote, ‘I wish i had jump-wings on my shoulder! #jumpsuit Styled by: @ashnaamakhijani.’ In the picture, he is seen wearing a denim jumpsuit as he strikes a pose standing amid a jungle. He is also wearing sunglasses and is looking very handsome. His wife Rubina Dilaik also dropped a comment saying ‘Hawwt’ along with fire emoji. His picture has gone viral and his comment section is flooded. Fans are appreciating his new look. One of the users also proposed to him for marriage.

Another user wrote, ‘You don't need wings. . You've got this.’ To note, this time he is not participating with his wife. Both had participated in Bigg Boss 14.

Take a look at his post here:

During Bigg Boss 14, the couple had admitted that their relationship had hit a rough patch and they were heading for divorce but then decided to give their relationship another chance. The actress was also offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but she turned down as she has some other commitments.

