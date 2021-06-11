Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: All you need to know about the stunt based reality show

The reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to go on the floor next month. The shooting is going on in Cape Town. This year 13 celebrities have taken part in the show.

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is grabbing eyeballs ever since it was announced. The celebrities who have participated in the show are adding more excitement to it. They are in Cape Town where the shooting is going on currently. Contestants have been sharing pictures and videos of their fun banter on social handles. Like most of the previous seasons, this year also Bollywood's popular director, Rohit Shetty will be hosting the show. The format of the show sees a set of challenging tasks that the contestants have to perform to get to the next level.

To note, the season 10 winner was actress Karishma Tanna. The show's telecast was stopped due to the COVID 19 pandemic from 29 March to 27 June, 2020. The show was held in Bulgaria but the finale was held in Film City, Mumbai. was declared the first runner-up of season 10. Nia Sharma was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made in India. This was spin-off Khatron Ke Khiladi and was also co-hosted by Farah Khan. The show will be aired next month. However, there are some facts which you need to know.

This year 13 celebrities have taken part and they are Shweta Tiwari, , Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, , Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul.

The contestants of this season are mostly from Bigg Boss 14 such as Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, and Nikki Tamboli.

