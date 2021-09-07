Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Dance Deewane 3 teams to merge for a special episode? Reports

The reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Dance Deewaane 3 are among the leading reality shows on Indian television sets. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is a stunt reality show in which audiences' favorite celebrities compete with each other by performing adventurous stunts. On the other hand, Dance Deewane 3 is a dance reality show, in which contestants from all over the country showcase their talent on the dance stage. As per the latest reports, the two shows will be collaborating for a special episode.

As per the sources of Tellychakkar, very soon, Colors will come up with a special episode, where the top six contestants of two shows namely Khatron Ke Khiladi and Dance Deewane will come together for the mega-merger shoot.



The source shared that, "There will be a special episode where six contestants for each show will come together for an exciting episode. The shoot is expected to take place on 9 September and 16th September and will be aired by end of this month."

If the sources are to be believed, then it will be very exciting to see the grand merger episode as contestants will be performing on the stage. It is surely delightful news for the fans of both the shows.