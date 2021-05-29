Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani & Aastha Gill groove to Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua from Shree 420; See VIDEO

Contestants of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Arjun Bijlani, and Aastha Gill were seen recreating Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt's iconic scene from Shree 420. Take a look.

Reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are having a blast in Cape Town. In the last week, the participants of the adventure reality show have been sharing numerous pictures and videos from the location. Recently, and Aastha Gill were seen striking quirky poses at an amusement park and shared some fun memories from their day on their social media handles. Along with the pictures, the actor also showered compliments for the actress by calling her a ‘beautiful soul’.

Now, the duo recreated the iconic umbrella scene of Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt's film Shree 420. Television actress and fellow contestant Anushka Sen took to her Instagram handle to share the video. In the clip, we can see Aastha and Arjun dancing to Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua under an umbrella. The video appears to be taken amidst shoot since both the actors were seen donning the show’s official jackets. Sharing the video, Anushka summarized her emotions in a brief manner. She added a caption, "Dekho Dekho,” and tagged the actors.

Take a look at the video:

The reality show contestants Arjun, Aastha, and Anushka have a great bond. The trio is often seen spending time with one another. Anushka took to her Instagram handle to share a video of Arjun preparing hot chocolate for her. Meanwhile, Aastha and Anushka were also seen dancing to the beats of Naagin. Sharing the fun video on the social media handle, Anushka wrote, “Masti time with South Africa team and the best @aasthagill."

