Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani and the boys gang say ‘Salaam’ as they all reach Mumbai safely; PICS

Arjun Bijlani shares a qawwali mode picture of the boys' gang of the stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, as he announces their return to India.

The shooting for the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is now over and all the celebrities are now returning home. The show was shot in Cape Town, South Africa, and was hosted by the action director Rohit Shetty. The celebrities who were the contestants of the show had reached Cape Town by the 6th of May. They had a blast together while shooting for the show and became good friends very soon. The contestants often shared the fun times they had after the shoot on their social media, as well as shared some entertaining BTS videos too. The boys also had a lot of fun on the show. Actor has recently shared a picture in which he informed that the team has returned to India.

The Naagin fame actor shared a picture with the male contestants of the show including Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Singh, Abhinav Shukla, and him. He said hello to the fans on behalf of the contestants as he confirmed that they all have returned to their homes from Cape Town. He had shared pictures which are very interesting as all the men are in qawwali mode and are wearing feather caps and white outfits. They seem to be enjoying the great session as they sing along together. The actor shared in the caption, “Aap sabko hamara salam.hum sab salamat wapas aa gaye !! #kkk11”

The actor Arjun Bijlani has been very active on social media during his stay in Cape Town. He had formed a great friendship with Vishal Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, and Anushka Sen. They were often seen hanging out together. Singer and KKK11 contestant Rahul Vaidya had also shared pictures with the boy's contestants of the show. The show’s promo is already released and audiences can watch the show by the end of July.

