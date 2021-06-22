Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani has a hilarious take on the food served to them in Cape Town

KKK11 contestant Arjun Bijlani offers a hilarious answer to the question asked by Shweta Tiwari on her social media handle.

As the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's shooting is now complete, the actors are all gearing up to return to India. One of the contestants of the show recently answered a question asked by the actress Shweta Tiwari, which will make you roll with laughter. The Begusarai fame actress and Arjun Bijlani were in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for the stunt reality show. They often shared pictures and videos, when they were not shooting. The show is hosted by the action director Rohit Shetty and will be airing soon.

On her social media, Shweta asked a question to Arjun Bijlani and his response was hilarious. She asked him what food he ate in Cape Town and what did he like the most there. To this, Arjun replied saying on Day 1, he ate chicken and brown rice, and since then, they have been served the same food every day. Tv actress Sana Makbul was in splits to hear his answer. Seeing her laugh so much, Arjun also teased her saying, “Kya tumhare sir me headache hota hai”.

See post here-

Arjun Bijlani is a very popular name in the television industry as the actor has worked in numerous TV shows. Some of his famous works include Miley Jab Hum Tum, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin 2, and others. He was also the host of the show Dance Deewane Season 1 and 2. The actor has also worked in web series and numerous music videos.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Promo: Arjun Bijlani turns into ‘Bijli ki rani’ as he gets electric shocks during stunts

Credits :Arjun Bijlani instagram

Share your comment ×