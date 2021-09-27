Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani pens a heartwarming note as he lifts the trophy: Bahut Khush hoon

Arjun Bijlani was declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by director Rohit Shetty. Arjun won the title over and Varun Sood who were in the top 3. Arjun took to Twitter and penned a heartwarming note after lifting the trophy. Arjun shared a picture with host Rohit Shetty and wrote in the caption, “Thank you everyone for being so supportive throughout this journey. The real win is your constant love. bahut khush hoon.” Several fans of the actor took to social media and wrote congratulatory words for the actor by praising his courage on the adventure-based reality show.

Arjun in a previous chat with Pinkvilla had spoken about his experience on the show. He said, “You go there with a lot of inhibitions and fears, and you take each day as it comes, but this show does make you stronger in terms of accepting challenges and going for each stunt with a positive mindset. So it has changed me a lot as a person too.” Talking about not being able to visit his family after coming back from Cape Town in June. He had said, “I am just 10 minutes away from home, but I am still not at home, which is very frustrating, because I am quarantined in a hotel. It's really frustrating that you are back, but can’t meet your family”.

Take a look at the tweet:

Thank you everyone for being so supportive throughout this journey. The real win is your constant love . bahut khush hoon . #KKK11 #KKKGrandFinale pic.twitter.com/Zbgy3EguFR — (@Thearjunbijlani) September 26, 2021

Speaking about facing his fears in the show, Arjun said, “I was sceptical about those creepy crawlies, because I had heard that you get a lot of rash on your body, they bite sometimes. That did happen, people did get rash, but then they give you a shot, put a cream on, and it subsides in a few days. It is a little scary, but once you are there and start doing it then you kind of get used to it over the period of time, and understand how they behave with you”.

