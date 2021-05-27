Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani says Nikki Tamboli has 'funny bone'; Praises Aastha Gill with goofy PICS

Currently, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli and Aastha Gill are in Cape Town together as they shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Amid this, Arjun has developed a good friendship with Nikki and Aastha and the proof of it was seen in his latest posts.

A show that has hit the headlines even before it has gone on air is Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The 11th season of the adventure reality show is being shot currently in Cape Town and stars like , Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill and more are there competing against each other. Amid this, Arjun has been dropping glimpses of the behind-the-scenes fun moments with co-contestants and recently, he shared special posts for Nikki and Aastha on his social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a couple of photos with Nikki while posing at a shoot location in Cape Town. In the photos, Nikki is seen clad in a pair of pink tie-dye shorts with white crop top and sneakers while Arjun is seen sporting a cool look in casuals. The two could be seen smiling away with each other in the photos. However, Arjun's caption for Nikki stole the show. He wrote, "She has a funny bone !! #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi #capetown @colorstv."

Not just this, Arjun went on to share goofy photos while posing with Aastha Gill and it managed to leave everyone in awe. With the photos, the actor penned a lovely note for the singer and praised her. He wrote, "This lady has a beautiful voice and an equally beautiful soul .. keep shining my girl . And there’s one thing il never forgive u for u know what !! .. @aasthagill."

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is once again the host for KKK 11. Apart from Arjun, Aastha and Nikki, this season will see other popular faces like Shweta Tiwari, Dahiya, Mahekk Chahal, Abhinav Shuka, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen and more. The shoot is currently on in Cape Town and fans are excited about the show.

