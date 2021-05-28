  1. Home
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani shares fun PHOTOS with Aastha Gill; Says ‘Keep shining my girl’

Arjun Bikjali and Aastha Gill are having fun in Cape Town. Their pictures are proof of their fun moments. The actor shares pictures on his Instagram.
Arjun Bijlani and Aastha Gill Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani shares fun PHOTOS with Aastha Gill; Says ‘Keep shining my girl’
The contestants of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are having full enjoyment in Cape Town. They are continuously sharing pictures and videos of their fun banter and giving fans a glimpse of their shooting. The show will go on air in July. 11 celebrities have participated in the show. Arjun Bijlani is also one of them. The actor has shared some fun pictures with Aastha Gill from his last evening. It looks like both had a lot of fun at the amusement park. Their pictures are showing their equation.

Sharing the pictures, he also wrote a sweet message for her and it reads, “This lady has a beautiful voice and an equally beautiful soul .. keep shining my girl . And there’s one thing il never forgive u for u know what !!..@aasthagill” In the pictures, both actors can be seen posing in front of the gigantic Cape Wheel. They are making fun postures and faces while posing. Aastha also dropped a comment saying, "Aastha and Arjun is equal to bhasad."

Nikki Tamboli also reacted and wrote "Lol" along with laughter faced and heart emojis. Actor Karan Tacker wrote, "What fun!" Fans are also dropping comments on the pictures. One of the fans wrote, ‘gorgeous’.

Take a look at the post here:

Recently, the actor shared a series of photos with Nikki. He has also made a healthy hot drink for Anushka Sen. She was very excited and even recorded the scenes in the video.  The actor also celebrated his anniversary in Cape Town through a video call.

Also Read: KKK11: Arjun Bijlani turns chef for the adorable contestant Anushka Sen as he prepares THIS for her

Credits :Arjun Bijlani Instagram

