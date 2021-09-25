Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani & Vishal Aditya Singh reveal the truth post getting electric shocks

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has finally reached its finale stage as the top six contestants will be competing for the final KKK11 trophy. The contestants performed numerous exciting and daredevil stunts on the show. But apart from the stunts, they were also seen having a gala time on the shoot. The host Rohit Shetty and contestants were often seen pulling the leg of other contestants. In the recent promo, it is seen that and Vishal Aditya Singh had to sit on lie detector chair, which brought out numerous hilarious truths.

Arjun was seated first and Rohit Shetty asked him, whom he wants to see as host of next season. To this he says, “No one can do better than you and I am telling truth” and the buzzer turns red and he gets electric shocks. Then he says truth that he wants to be host of the show, to this Rohit looks at him feeling betrayed and everyone is seen in splits. On being asked about the shayris of Rahul Vaidya, he says that he likes them, but again gets a shock. He finally reveals that his ears bleed on hearing his shayri. Rahul seemed hurt in a joking way.

Next was Vishal Aditya Singh, and he was given a situation that if Shweta momma and Sana are on boat and it is drowning, then who will he save. He says its very obvious he will save momma, he gets a shock. Everyone bursts out laughing. Then he says I will save Sana, and again he gets a shock. He finally reveal that he will throw both of them in water and only save himself, which makes everyone laugh.

