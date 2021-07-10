Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami’s home is a reflection of their beautiful bond 

Every section of Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's home looks beautifully done.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant and his wife Neha Swami are among the most adorable television couples. It was love at first sight for Arjun. The two met at a party for the first time and he was awestruck to see Neha. But Neha took time to befriend him and date him. When Bijlani proposed Neha, she took some time but her answer was yes. The couple dated for eight years and finally got married in 2013. The couple built a beautiful home together and they also welcomed their son a few years ago. Arjun and Neha share a happy and beautiful home in Mumbai, which is a reflection of their blissful life.

Living room- The living room looks spacious with beige sofas along with brown and black cushions. The couple seems to be in love with nature and you can see glimpses of that in the form of a few plants in the living room. There are numerous shelves on the walls which are filled with awards won by the power couple.

Dining area- There is a huge glass dining table with light brown wooden chairs where the fam enjoys their meals. There is a huge glass window by the side and a huge wall-to-wall mirror at the back of the dining area which makes it look beautiful.

Kitchen- The kitchen decor is classic with a black cooktop and white shelves. There are some shelves on the top area which have tinted glass doors for essentials.

Temple- This area of the house looks beautiful with a huge statue of Lord Ganesha adorned with fresh flowers.

Bedroom- The couple has a very simple bedroom, with a wooden bed with a headrest. The white walls make for a perfect backdrop for the family's beautiful memories on the wall.

Balcony- The balcony has a tropical feel thanks to the cane furniture. There are chair tables along with a stylish swing. There are also numerous plants that make this a perfect spot to unwind.

The couple shares a simplistic and charming home which speaks volumes about their taste.

