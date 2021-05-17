Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi is a cutie in pigtails; Hubby Vivek Dahiya says 'Off to sch

Divyanka Tripathi uploaded an adorable picture in a red dress and pigtail, which is making rounds on the internet.

The Yeh Hai Mohobbatain fame actress is one of the contestants of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress has already reached Cape Town, where the show is being shot. As the players compete against each other on the show, they seem to be having a lot of fun apart from the show. Divyanka is often seen posting pictures and videos of herself along with other contestants of the show. The actress has recently shared a picture of herself in a cute pigtail.

In the latest picture shared by the actress, she is seen wearing a charming red dress along with white sports shoes. But the most intriguing fact about her look is the two-ponytail hairstyle. The actress has shared the picture with beautiful floral background. She looked adorable like a schoolgirl in the picture. She wrote in the caption, “A seasonal flower I am! I disappear with a promise to return like a fresh soulful bloom.”

Seeing her cute picture, hubby Vivek Dahiya reacted saying, “Off to school are we?” Others also commented on her unique look, Mahek Chahal wrote, “@divyankatripathidahiya wow such a beautiful pic”, and fans wrote, “Hayye looking so cute”, “Such a Cutie”, and more.

For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is married to actor Vivek Dahiya. The couple met on the sets of the popular serial Yeh Hai Mohobbatain. They dated for some time and finally, got married in 2016. While leaving Cape Town she posted a love-filled picture with hubby along with a sweet caption. Vivek also shared a post stating how much he is going to miss her.

