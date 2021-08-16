Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi’s Instagram trend takes a hilarious turn; Watch

Actress Divyanka Tripathi is one of the leading actresses of television industry and she has a massive fan following on social media. She is active on social media and she often shares pictures, video and more with her fans. She was one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was highly appreciated for her stunts on the show. She follows the latest trends and shares her version of the videos.

Divyanka has recently shared a video of herself as she followed a new trend on Instagram. Like numerous actors, she has also made a video on the song West Side Killa by Aminé. She is she grooving along the tune of the song, but in the midst, her voice changes to that of a goat. She tries again but again she sounds like a goat, hence she runs and hide. She looks adorable in the video in her black and white dress and sports shoes.

She wrote in the caption, “Accidently swallowed a fly while filming this..See what happened next”

