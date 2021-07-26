Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Nikki Tamboli flaunts her toned body; SEE PHOTOS

Actress Nikki Tamboli has gained immense popularity after her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. She was grabbing the limelight for her behaviour. She was seen in another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. While shooting for the show in Cape Town, the actress had treated her fans with lovely pictures and also flaunted her toned figure. Recently, she became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. She failed to perform three stunts in a row.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress dropped photos on Instagram. She can be seen flaunting her toned abs as she paired a black sports bra with distressed jeans. Nikki captioned it, "Monday motivation Let’s get those abbs back." Celebrities like Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani, Manu Punjabi, and others commented on her post. Fans also showered love in the pictures. One of the users wrote, “U r already sooo fit and an inspiration to millions of girls in our country.”

To note, she had apologised to her fans after being eliminated from the show. She had written, “It’s as difficult to describe in words as it was to perform that difficult stunt out there. I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that inspite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn’t make it and did abort the stunt.”

She had further said, “But this journey has been one hell of a ride and I will cherish each and every moment of it forever. Until next time.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Tamboli says it'd be interesting to see Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani in next season