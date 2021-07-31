Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Nikki Tamboli’s trendy desi look is perfect attire for weddings

Nikki Tamboli has been a household name ever since she had participated in ’s Bigg Boss 14. The actress was one of the strongest contestants on the popular reality show and was even among the top six contestants of the show. Interestingly, Nikki once again made the headlines after she was roped in to be one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While the actress has been creating a lot of buzz in the town, she is quite popular on social media as well.

In fact, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 actress often dishes out major fashion goals with her pics on Instagram. Keeping up with this trajectory, we have got our hands on one of her pics wherein Nikki’s style sense is once again grabbing the eyeballs. In the pics, she was seen wearing a polka dot number in mustard yellow and the flowy dress is a summer wedding staple. The strappy dress featured intricate embroideries in the front that adds extra oomph. With a tied-up bun and face-framing tendrils, Nikki picks out a classic makeup look to round off the look.

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli’s post:

Meanwhile, Nikki, who was the first contestant to be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, will soon be making her return on the adventure based reality show which is being hosted by Rohit Shetty. The recent promo of the show gave a glimpse of her comeback and featured her performing a stunt with and Rohit Shetty.

Also Read: KKK11's Nikki Tamboli's take on relationship: 'I don’t think I can give someone else priority right now'