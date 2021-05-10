Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya turns into ‘naag’ as he goofs around with Anushka Sen; SEE PHOTO

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Anushka Sen have fun with phone filters in Cape Town.

All the contestants of the upcoming stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have reached their destination. The show will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The contestants have set off for the show from the first week of May. They all have reached the destination and the contestants are enjoying their time and bonding with each other. The contestants are posting pictures and videos of the fun they are having together, on their social media. One video of Anushka Sen has surfaced along with Rahul Vaidya as they try a filter.

Actress Anushka Sen shared a video with Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, where both seem to look like snakes due to the new filter. They started singing along with the Naagin music and began doing hand gestures of a snake, which was very amusing. Seeing them act like snakes, singer Aastha Gill questions what is going on. She says, "I am the naagin." In the video, Rahul Vaidya can be seen wearing a green hoodie and Anushka is wearing a black top with a purple jacket. Her hair is braided and she looks beautiful in the video.

Anushka Sen started her career as a child actor in the television show, Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. The actress became very popular with the role of Meher in the show Baal Veer and has worked in numerous other TV serials after that. The actress was last seen in the TV show Apna Time Bhi Aayega. She has also debuted in the OTT platform with the web series Crashh. She has also worked in numerous music videos including Teri Aadat, Aaina, Pyar Naal, etc.

