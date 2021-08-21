Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari looks splendid & gives her saree a trendy twist; PICS

Shweta Tiwari is currently making the headlines for her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The diva has been creating a buzz by the way she has been facing her fears and overcoming each one of them gradually. Needless to say, Shweta’s performance on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been an inspiration for everyone. Interestingly, apart from her never give up attitude in life, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has also grabbed headlines for her acting prowess and her impressive style statements.

Keeping up with this trajectory, we have got hands on one of her pics wherein she was seen giving a trendy twist to a saree and she was a sight to behold in the outfit. In the pic, Shweta dazzled in a contemporary saree that featured a thigh-high slit. The saree bore an abstract print in black and a gold border. Shweta's cut sleeve blouse came with a plunging neckline and gold hem and also featured gold prints over the black material giving it a lavish look. The diva completed her look with gold earrings and a matching ring that accessorised her glam avatar.

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Shweta has been one of the strong contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and has been giving tough competition to her co-contestants. In fact, she has also been quite vocal about her thoughts on the show and had also expressed her disappointment over Sourabh Raaj Jain’s elimination. Speaking about it to Filmibeat, Shweta said, “He was a deserving contestant and shouldn't have been eliminated. But the format of the show was such that one had to be nominated. I think he ( ) could have chosen someone else but it's done now. We have come home now”.

