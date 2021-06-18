Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Varun Sood suffers an injury and rushed to the hospital

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Varun Sood recently got hurt while performing a stunt for the show and was immediately treated. Read on to know more.

The television actor Varun Sood is one of the contestants of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is presently in Cape Town, South Africa for the shooting of the show. In the show, the celebrities have to perform stunts and activities for winning the competition. The show involves dangerous stunts and adventure, due to which sometimes the contestants get injured while filming. As per reports, the actor Varun had suffered an injury during the show.

As per ETimes TV reports, Varun Sood suffered an injury three-four days ago, while he was performing a risky stunt. The actor was rushed to the hospital immediately and the host of the show Rohit Shetty made sure that there was no kind of negligence.

The actor has hurt his wrist and was in intense pain. There were speculations that Varun might have fractured his wrist. He shared that he was feeling better after few hours of him being administered to hospital.

Varun was given the option of taking a rest for two-three days, but he has now returned to the sets of the show. Now that he has returned, the cast and crew of the show are relieved about him being safe and sound.

Other contestants on the show are , Mahekk Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shweta Tiwari.

Also read- KKK11: Varun Sood and Vishal Singh have a new lifting regime involving Shweta Tiwari; SEE PHOTO

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×