Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi is all smiles as she strikes a pose with ‘very cute’ Varun Sood

Divyanka Tripathi & Varun Sood make heads turn with their stylish photoshoot in the beautiful locales of Cape Town.

The popular TV actress Dahiya is one of the jewels of the television industry. The beautiful actress is the audience’s favourite because of her natural acting skills and her gorgeous smile. The actress is one of the top fashionistas of the TV industry and has a huge fan following on social media. Interestingly, the actress is one of the contestants of the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and she is having a gala time for her co-contestants there.

Recently, Divyanka has shared a sizzling picture with co-contestant Varun Sood which is winning hearts for all the right reasons. In the picture, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is setting fashion goals as she sported a black short front zipper dress, which has a white lining on the sides. The actress had paired her dress with a pair of white sneakers. Her hair was curled and she was sporting a mystic shade of red lipstick which looked fabulous with her dress. Varun Sood, on the other hand, sported a sporty look in his white sports T-shirt and pink shorts along with multicolour shoes. The picturesque background added to the beauty of the pic. Interestingly, Abhinav Shukla was also seen photobombing Divyanka and Varun’s oh so perfect picture moment. She wrote in the caption, “With very cute Mr Sood! Don't miss the photo bomber in the last one!”

For the uninitiated, Divyanka is presently in Cape Town, South Africa, for performing stunts in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress often shares pictures and videos from Cape Town along with other contestants. The actress had also shared a dance video in a beautiful saree, which was immensely loved by her fans.

