Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi and Rahul Vaidya get into ‘Bhaigiri’ mode in Cape Town; See PICS

Divyanka Tripathi is in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress has shared a series of new pictures with Rahul Vaidya.

Television celebrities are having a gala time while shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. They have been sharing pictures from the set and keeping the audience updated about them. Dahiya, who enjoys a massive fan following, is on a photo-sharing spree. She is constantly sharing even the small updates on her Instagram and not letting fans miss any fun. Just like today, she shared some fun moments with singer Rahul Vaidya. Both were seen in Bhaigir avatar in Cape Town.

In the pictures, both are twinning in white. Both are seen clicked while pulling a punch at each other. The singer was seen wearing white athleisure and the actress paired an oversized white shirt with black denim. The two wore a white cap with feather detailing. Taking to her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “Dekh panga na le! Kaam karenge, ya kaam tamaam karenge!” The show will be aired on television from July and fans are also eagerly waiting for it.

Recently, she had shared a picture where her husband Vivek Dahiya praised and called her ‘Stunt woman’. Fans love the actress a lot and always wish good for her.

Take a look at the pictures here:

She was last seen in Crime Patrol and has not announced any new projects on the work front. But there are speculations that she and will be seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain season 2. However, confirmation is still waiting in the news.

