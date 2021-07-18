Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani & others revealing top 2 performers will crack you up

In the latest video posted by Colors TV, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants like Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, and others reveal who the top 2 performers will be.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fever has just begun, and the first episode was aired yesterday, i.e. on July 17. We are sure that the fans must be super excited to see the first episode, and they are already vouching for their favourite star to win the title. But, who will actually win the winner title? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Colors TV took to their Instagram handle and posted a fun video of the contestants answering a very tricky question.

In the video, the question that is being asked to all the contestants is- Who will be the top 2 contestants of the reality show?

And, the answers of all these contestants will crack you up. In the first round, everyone takes the first name of the finalist. Sourabh Raaj Jain and Varun Sood take Vishal Aditya Singh’s name. and Vishal Aditya Singh take Varun Sood’s name. Anushka Sen takes Divyanka Tripathi’s name. takes Abhinav Shukla’s name. Sana Makbul takes Shweta Tripathi’s name, and Aastha Gill takes Arjun Bijlani’s name. The actual fun began when they started naming the second contestant.

Check it out:

While naming the second contestant who would reach the top 2, everyone says “me”. Well, it is very clear from this that the competition is going to be a tough one as everyone wants to win the title of the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

But, who, according to you, would reach the top 2 spots in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?

