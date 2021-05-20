Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi beams with joy as she poses with Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli & others

Divyanka Tripathi, who is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, shared a couple of happy photos chilling out with her fellow contestants. Take a look.

Actress Dahiya is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, one of the most loved shows on Indian television. Amid this, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is also enjoying every bit of her workation, and her social media post is proof of that. Divyanka, who shares a friendly bond with her fellow contestants, has also been indulging in fun activities with them. Now, going by her latest post, it is quite evident that Divyanka is also making memories that will surely last for a lifetime.

Divyanka has shared a series of photos posing with Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, , Sourabh Raaj Jain among others. She can be seen beaming with joy as she shares crazy clicks with her friends and co-contestants. Sharing the post, the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress wrote, “Crazy in Cape Town #MaskOffOnlyForShoot #KKK11.” While the first photo shows everyone posing for a group selfie, another shows Divyanka getting goofy with her pals. Dressed in a beautiful short pink dress, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous with two pony hairstyle.

Earlier, Divyanka had shared a video talking about giving her best shot on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi’s Instagram post below:

Talking about taking part in the popular reality show, Divyanka had told Pinkvilla, “I am not sure if I am at that level at this moment as I used to be, a couple of years ago as I used to do a lot of adventurous activities, back in Bhopal. However, there has been a huge gap of so many years and all I have been doing was working, acting, and shooting.”

“Now, I have been a part of an entirely different field for several years. So, in a way, it is a big khatra for me as I will be once again doing things that I used to love doing at one point. But I am sure I am going to enjoy it. I will go there and will have new experiences and memories,” she added.

