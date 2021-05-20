Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi calls herself 'fearless' as she assures fans she will give her best

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is currently in Cape Town as she shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Amid this, she took out the time to send a sweet message to her fans to stay safe and have faith in her about giving the show her all.

It's time to face the biggest fears again for several popular celebs including Dahiya as the shoot for Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has begun in Cape Town South Africa. The show is all set to be shot in the beautiful locations of Cape Town and over the past few days, Divyanka has been sharing glimpses of her fun with other contestants on her social media handle. However, recently, she also put out a special message for fans to assure them that she is confident to take on the challenges on the show.

Taking to her Instagram story, Divyanka shared a video in which she is seen telling her fans that she is 'fearless' and 'confident' to take on the challenges on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and that she will give it her best shot. Further, she urged all to keep showering their love on her while she performs on the show. Divyanka also appealed to her fans to stay safe, mask up amid the COVID 19 pandemic across the world. She said, "I know that you all love me, so stay assured that I'll give it my best. Aap log jitna pyaar doge, utna sar aankhon par."

Further, she said, "India mein apna khayaal rakho sab. India mein bhi aur aap log jis jis bhi desh mein ho. Wear your mask and follow all safety protocols.(Please take care everyone in India and those in other countries too.)"

Divyanka also exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla recently and said that earlier when she was in Bhopal, she used to undertake a lot of adventurous activities. However, when she began acting, her line completely changed. Amid this, she assured that she will enjoy being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She said, "In a way, it is a big khatra for me as I will be once again doing things that I used to love doing at one point. But I am sure I am going to enjoy it. I will go there and will have new experience and memories." Currently, Divyanka is shooting for the show with Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, , Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh and others.

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

