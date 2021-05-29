Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi chills with Abhinav Shukla in fun BTS photos; Fans can't keep calm

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya sprung up a surprise for her fans as she dropped photos from Cape Town with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant, Abhinav Shukla. The photos left fans gushing over the two popular actors in one frame.

Actress is going all out to make the most of her trip in Cape Town while she shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 with other contestants. On Saturday, Divyanka dropped cool photos with another popular contestant and actor Abhinav Shukla and left fans excited. Abhinav and Divyanka share a great bond and over the past few days, the group photos featuring them and other contestants have given all their fans a glimpse of the same. And now, Divyanka's latest photos with Abhinav are going viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram handle, the former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared goofy photos with Abhinav that have left fans excited. In the photos, Divyanka is seen clad in a pair of white and pink tie-dye outfit with sneakers. On the other hand, Abhinav was seen sporting a black and lilac tracksuit with sneakers and a cool pair of shades. The two could be seen striking several poses together and their banter seems to have intrigued fans. Seeing the two popular stars sharing the frame, many were excited to see them on the show.

Take a look:

Divyanka wrote, "When Strawberry meets Black Current...#InIceCreamMood #KKK11 @colorstv." Fans soon flooded the comment section on seeing their favourite stars together on KKK 11 set. A fan wrote, "Yasss Yasss Yasss The Most Awaited Pics!!" Another wrote, "DT and Apuu my best together."

Meanwhile, during the day, Divyanka also shared goofy off the screen moments with Sana Makbul on social media and left fans in awe. The two stars spent time in between shots on the sets of the stunt-based reality show. Other contestants on the show include Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and others.

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

