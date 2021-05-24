Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi joins 'mastikhors' Sourabh Raaj Jain & Aastha Gill for perfect photos

While shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is having a gala time with fellow contestants. In a recent photo session, she joined Sourabh Raaj Jain and Aastha Gill and left netizens excited for the show.

A show that has been the talk of the town since its contestants left from India to shoot it is Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. One of the stars to join the show this season is Dahiya and her fans are excited to see her take on adventurous challenges. Now, as she shoots for the show in Cape Town, Divyanka is making the most of the time with fellow contestants. Recently, she enjoyed a fun outdoor shoot with Sourabh Raaj Jain and Aastha Gill and shared a glimpse of it on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka dropped several fun photos with Sourabh and Aastha that gave fans a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes 'masti' that she and the rest of the contestants were up to. In the photos, Aastha and Sourabh could be seen striking several poses with a beaming Divyanka. Divyanka also shared several photos of her look of the day and left fans gushing over her style. She is seen clad in a navy blue jumpsuit with a white tee. On the other hand, Sourabh is seen clad in a hoodie and jeans while Aastha is seen sporting a yellow tee with black tights.

Sharing the photos, Divyanka wrote, "Mastikhors#OnLocation #MaskOffForShoot #KKK11 @colorstv." The photos left fans excited to see the adventure reality show. A fan wrote, "I see someone's rising the temperature in CapeTown." Another fan wrote, "Div didi your looking so pretty."

Meanwhile, Divyanka has received a lot of love from fans as she left for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Actor and husband, Vivek Dahiya dropped her off at the airport and their cute moments while bidding adieu left netizens gushing.

