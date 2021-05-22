Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi poses with 'dost' Vishal Aditya Singh; He calls her constant support

Taking to their Instagram handles, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vishal Aditya Singh were all praise for each other. The two will be seen as contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 that is being shot in Cape Town currently.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 has begun its shooting in Cape Town, South Africa and among the contestants this season, popular actress Dahiya has been making it to the headlines. Since Divyanka arrived in Cape Town, she has been dropping glimpses from her stint with the stunt-based reality show's sets and leaving fans excited. Now, as she found a friend in another contestant and former Bigg Boss 13 star Vishal Aditya Singh, she shared picture perfect photos on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka shared photos with Vishal as she claimed to have found a friend in him. The gorgeous star could be seen clad in an orange tee with black bottom and jacket as she struck a pose with Vishal. Vishal too is seen sporting a cool look in army green jacket and jeans. Vishal too shared a special note for Divyanka on his handle and called her a 'constant support' while they both began their journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Sharing the photos, Divyanka wrote a poetic caption, "Socha tha kaam karenge,ghar ko chalenge. Par is raah mein dost banenge, yeh socha na tha."

Take a look:

Vishal also shared stunning photos with Divyanka and wrote, "Inse mulaqat barso pehale ki hai, Lekin pehachan abhi hui hai. D#constantsupport #tripthiji #,kkk11 @divyankatripathidahiya @colorstv (I had met her ages ago, but got to know her now.)" To this, Divyanka replied, "Ab to paani mein bhi gehra utarne lage ho....apni baaton ki tarah! (Now, you've started going in deep waters, just like your words)"

Meanwhile, Divyanka also has been sharing glimpses of her style statement on the show via her social media handle. Recently, she also shared a special video with her fans on social media where she assured them of being 'fearless' and claimed that she will give Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 her best shot. When Divyanka left from Mumbai, Vivek Dahiya came to drop her off and their cute moments at the airport left everyone gushing.

Also Read|Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi calls herself 'fearless' as she assures fans she will give her best

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×