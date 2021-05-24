KKK 11: Shweta Tiwari coins the perfect caption for a stunning pic with co contestant Vishal Singh; SEE POST

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Singh pose for a happy picture as they twin in blue shoes.

The popular television Shweta Tiwari is among the contestants of the popular TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress has a huge fan following on social media, thanks to her unbelievable weight transformation. She is very active on social media and often shares pictures in her vogue outfits. The actress is at present in Cape Town, where she is having a gala time as she is performing tasks as well as enjoying with other contestants. She has recently shared a marvelous picture with Vishal Singh as they are enjoying the greenery around them.

The Begusarai actress, Shweta Tiwari is definitely a treat for the eyes in her new post, as she is posing with tall and handsome Vishal Singh. The actress is wearing a pink crop top with pink joggers. She looks chic in the baby pink outfit. Vishal is wearing a green t-shirt and shorts. Both of them have worn blue sports shoes. They both look super cute together as they pose for the camera.

The actress wrote a unique and witty caption stating, “Tiwari and Bihari”

Shweta Tiwari was in news recently over her allegations on husband Abhinav Kohli for physical abuse. For this, she had also lodged an FIR and a complaint had been registered against him. Abhinav Kohli, had also put numerous allegations on her, making the matter ugly. The actress is a mother of two and at present, is in Cape Town where she is competing against other contestants for the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

