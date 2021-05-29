Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi & Sana Makbul beat the 'stress' by getting goofy; Netizens love it

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a series of fun and goofy photos with Sana Makbul from Cape Town recently. The cute photos gave us a glimpse of how Divyanka and Sana drove away their worries amid shoot for stunts of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Over the past few weeks, fans of Dahiya have been in for visual treats as the actress is currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot and has been posting photos from the same. While chilling with her co-contestants, Divyanka has been dropping glimpses of their off the screen fun on social media. And, recently, Divyanka shared fun glimpses of her and Sana Makbul's chilled out moments with each other on her social media handle and left netizens intrigued.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka shared a couple of photos with Sana in which the two could be seen trying to relieve their stress before stunt shoot by getting goofy. From pouting away together to making cute faces for the camera, Divyanka and Sana managed to click a couple of photos and left fans gushing over their bond. Divyanka is seen clad in a pink and white tie-dye outfit while Sana is seen sporting an orange OOTD. Their cute moments gave all a glimpse of their bond and fans loved every bit of it.

Sharing the photos, Divyanka wrote, "We are Stressed...only spelled backwards! DessertS of the day #StrawberryDolly #OrangeLolly#KKK11 @colorstv." Several fans commented on the photos and praised the two stars. A fan wrote, "ABSOLUTELY STUNNINGLY BEAUTIFUL." Another wrote, "beautiful sister you are amazing."

Meanwhile, Divyanka along with other contestants took off for the stunt-based reality show a few weeks ago and the shoot has been going on in Cape Town, South Africa with Rohit Shetty as the taskmaster. Divyanka also had shared a video where she gave all a sneak peek of how the makers keep COVID 19 at bay amid the shoot. In the video, Divyanka was seen taking the COVID 19 test before heading for the shoot.

