Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi shares PICS twinning with Anushka Sen; Latter says ‘Killer’

Divyanka Tripathi has been sharing a lot of pictures from the show. Her Instagram is filled with sweet memories.

The reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shooting is going on in Cape Town. Television celebrities who have participated in the show are sharing pictures and videos from the set. From Rahul Vaidya to all are having a lot of fun on the set. Their Instagram feed is filled with such fun moments. , who is also one of the contestants, also shares a lot of pictures on social media. Recently, she shared a picture with Anushka Sen where both are seen twinning.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, ‘#MilitaryTwinning.’ In the photos, we can see them twinning. Both are striking poses in camouflage track pants and matching t-shirts. Anushka took to the comment section and wrote, "KILLERRRRR." She has also shared her solo photos with the same look and captioned it as "Call me what you want, call me what you need." Fans are also dropping comments and calling them ‘awesome’. Some are even dropping heart and fire emojis.

Recently, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was questioned by a fan that why she does not wear a dupatta in Crime Patrol show. The actress very calmly replied to him.

Take a look at the picture here:

To note, she was part of the Crime Patrol for a small time. The actress was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Her role was appreciated and she became popular as Ishi Maa. Her relation with her daughter in the show was adored by the fans.

