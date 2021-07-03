Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi to Shweta Tiwari; 6 contestants who nailed their athleisure look

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is set to go on air soon, here are some pics of the contestants dishing out style goals.

Over the years there has been a trend of reality shows on Indian Television that has managed to keep the audience intrigued. From singing based reality shows to cookery based reality shows, there has been a lot of variation in the genres of reality shows. Amid this is, adventure based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is coming up with the eleventh season now. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been shot in South Africa’s Cape Town.

Interestingly, KKK11 has come up with an interesting ensemble of contestants which include, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vidya, Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Mahekk Chahal, Sana Makbul, , Anushka Sen and Sourabh Raj Jain. While these celebs were shooting for some daredevil stunts on the show, they also shared fun pics from Cape Town on social media. Amid this, the actresses were seen dishing out some major fashion goals as well while shooting for KKK11. So, we bring you 5 pics of KKK11 contestants who won hearts with their athleisure look:

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star, who has been among the ultimate fashion icon in the telly world, grabbed attention as she wore a comic printed sweatshirt and matching joggers set with silver loafers.

Nikki Tamboli

The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant flaunted her love for pink coloured in her hot pink skinny yoga pants and racer back sports bra which she had paired with white sneakers.

Sana Makbul

The young starlet opted for a baby pink joggers with a black sports bra and cropped zip-up jacket and had styled with black sneakers.

Mahekk Chahal

Mahekk looked stunning as she wore bold purple yoga pants with matching full-sleeve crop top.

Anushka Sen

The actress wore a FILA tie-dye hoodie sweatshirt and matching joggers and had paired it with white sneakers.

Shweta Tiwari

Her panache was unmissable in her salmon pink joggers and crop top with an artistic white pattern. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

