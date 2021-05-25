Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi takes the COVID 19 test in Cape Town & reveals how all are kept safe

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya along with several other celebs are currently in Cape Town for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Divyanka revealed in a video how the makers keep her and others protected from the virus on sets.

Over the past few weeks, several stars from India have been spending time in Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Among them, Dahiya has been sharing updates on social media from the shoot of the adventure reality show. Since the shoot of the show is ongoing amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers are ensuring that the contestants follow all norms and to keep them safe, certain rules are in place. Recently, Divyanka underwent the COVID 19 test and showed fans how makers are keeping them safe.

Taking to her social media handle, Divyanka gave us a sneak peek of how she undergoes an antigen test every 3 days and that the same is followed for all contestants to keep them safe from COVID 19. In the video, Divyanka is seen wearing a mask and a health professional is seen in a full PPE kit to take her sample. She revealed that the tests are done to keep COVID 19 at bay amid the shoot of the show. Further, Divyanka comfortably underwent the test and showed her fans how they are following all norms in Cape Town amid the shoot.

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, Divyanka has been sharing photos while shooting with other contestants in Cape Town. Her photos with Vishal Aditya Singh had gone viral recently on social media. Not just this, Divyanka had also shared a special video for her fans to assure them that she will give the show her best shot. In the same video, Divyanka had also urged everyone to stay safe amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The actress is all set to take on challenges on the adventure based reality show this season.

Also Read|Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi poses with 'dost' Vishal Aditya Singh; He calls her constant support

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

Share your comment ×