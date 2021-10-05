Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi thanks fans for special trophy; Calls it 'iconic moment of her life'

Divyanka Tripathi is extremely happy with the special gesture of her fans. The actress was the first runner-up of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was highly appreciated by the audience for her fearlessness. Though she did not take home the winning trophy but got a special one made by her fans.

Divyanka took to her social media account and shared a glimpse of the trophy made by her fans. It's similar to the one given to the winner of the show. The actress praised her fans for being creative and read the note on the gift. She added how it's more beautiful than the real trophy and she also called it one of the most 'iconic moments of her life'.

She wrote, "Lo mil gai...This is insanely creative. Hence, I couldn't resist sharing this gift of love with you all. Vote of thanks to banta hai..."My very loving people it must be some good Karma or I may be in good books of God to have you all in my life, otherwise how did I get this lucky? I can imagine the amount of thought, coordination & effort that must have gone into it! Thanks for making my victories and losses so special and becoming an inseparable part of my life." Tonnes of love, Dahiya #TrophyGift."

Divyanka won the hearts of her fans with her bravery in stunts and because of her never 'give-up' attitude in KKK11. She was highly praised by host Rohit Shetty and was termed as ‘Dhakkad Girl'.