Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi & Vishal Singh’s latest picture is a scene right out of a vintage nov

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi shares a beautiful picture with contestant Vishal Singh in beautiful natural surroundings.

is one of the most popular actresses on the Indian TV screens. She is loved for her role as Dr. Ishita Iyer on the TV serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK), for which she is in Cape Town for the shoot. Divyanka also shares BTS pictures and videos from the sets. The contestants of the show also spend time around the city as they post gorgeous pictures with amazing backdrops. The actress has recently shared a charming picture with another contestant Vishal Singh.

The show KKK 11 is in full swing as the contestants are engaging in the stunts and various activities behind the scene. The fashionable stay Divyanka Tripathi has recently shared a picture with her friend and competitor on the show, Vishal Singh. They are sitting on a bench beside a tree and near a lake. The photo looks straight out of a vintage novel. Divyanka looks pretty in a black sweatshirt and pants. Along with her, Vishal Singh is seen in a casual look, as he has worn jeans, a white t-shirt, and a yellow shirt.

See the post here-

Divyanka Tripathi is making headlines these days for her magnificent looks in Cape Town as she is shooting for the stunt-based show KKK 11. This is the first time the actress has been away from her husband Vivek Dahiya for a long time. When she had left for Cape Town, she had penned a note for him on social media.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi is all smiles as she strikes a pose with ‘very cute’ Varun Sood

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

Share your comment ×