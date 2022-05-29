Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Anushka Sen signs her first Korean project, shares PICS with her Chingus

Actress Anushka Sen is one of the well-known names in the entertainment industry. The teenage star has a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her stylish pictures and entertaining reels. She has stunned the audience with her excellent performance in numerous shows in her career and has achieved success at a very young age. Now Anushka is all set to achieve another milestone and has signed an international project. According to the reports, Anushka Sen has joined hands with a creative agency in South Korea and has gained a new opportunity to step into the Korean showbiz industry.

Sharing her excitement for this new project, Anushka said “It is all about collaboration between India and Korea. There is a lot of exchange happening between India and Korea in terms of content consumption. We love their K-dramas and K-Pop and they also love our cinema and our culture.” With the boom of K-drama and K-pop culture in India, Anushka felt the time was right to explore opportunities. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka has shared fun pictures and reels with her new Korean friends. Anushka also gave a glimpse of the warm welcome she received at the airport from the Korean people who held posters of her name.

Speaking about her professional front, Anushka has been a part of numerous shows and achieved success at a tender age. She rose to fame with the role of Meher in the popular fantasy series, Balveer. She played the role of young Parvati in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. Later, the actress went on to star in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She was the youngest contender and won hearts for pulling off stunts with ease. With her powerful performance, she had impressed Rohit Shetty and the other contestants in the show. Also, recently reports emerged that Anushka has been approached for India's most popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT version season 2. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

