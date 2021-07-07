  1. Home
  2. tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Nikki Tamboli wants to work with THIS Bigg Boss contestant; Find out

Nikki Tamboli wants to do a project with Sidharth Shukla and feels they would make an amazing on-screen pair. Scroll below to know more.
7386 reads Mumbai
Nikki Tamboli wants to work with Sidharth Shukla Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Nikki Tamboli wants to work with THIS Bigg Boss contestant; Find out (Pic Credits: Nikki Tamboli/Sidharth Shukla Instagram)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Nikki Tamboli would love to share the screen with Sidharth Shukla as she is a big fan of his work. Nikki Tamboli, who was also a part of Bigg Boss season 14, left no stone unturned to impress the audience. She emerged as the second runner-up of the show. During the initial months of the show, the actress bonded well with Sidharth Shukla and her camaraderie with him was much talked about. Nikki Tamboli has now said that she would like to work with Sidharth Shukla. The actress feels she and Sidharth will make an amazing on-screen pair. 

While expressing the same Nikki said, “He is a perfect co-star and an amazing human being. I’d love to share the screen space with Sidharth as I’m sure we’d make an amazing pair."

Nikki is currently basking in the success as she delivered popular songs like ‘Shanti’ and ‘Number Likh’. The new music videos garnered a great response from the audience. Talking about her life post Bigg Boss 14, Nikki mentioned, “The journey post-Bigg Boss 14 has been good professionally. I have had many projects in my kitty. Right from web shows, fictional, non-fiction shows, so I feel I am blessed that the audience wants to see me. I am happy, excited, and looking forward to everything.”

Up next, the actress will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She recently returned to India after shooting for the stunt-based reality show in Cape Town, South Africa.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli opens up on her marriage plans: ‘If I find a good guy I can get married’

Credits :Pic Credits: Nikki Tamboli Instagram Pic Credits: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla taunts Nikki for not being an entertaining contestant; Calls her 'boring'
EXCLUSIVE: Sara Gurpal SLAMS Sidharth Shukla: He's biased towards Nikki Tamboli; his task was below my dignity
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: It's game over for either Hina, Sidharth or Gauahar's team; Nikki, Jasmin are inconsolable
Bigg Boss 14: A clip featuring women seducing Sidharth Shukla for a task goes viral; Netizens call for ban
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli calls Sidharth Shukla 'marriage material,' Latter flirts with her
Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Tamboli opens up on her strategy inside & finding Sidharth and Gauahar strong
close