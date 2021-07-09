Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Rahul Vaidya reveals how COVID 19 helped in his marriage plans

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Rahul Vaidya shares details of his wedding plans and his desire of having a small function.

Rahul Vaidya is a social media star and one of the most prominent singers in India. He was last seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. In the show, he was one of the strong contestants of the show and was appreciated as well as supported by the audiences. The singer came into the limelight with his filmy proposal to his girlfriend Disha Parmar. He had proposed to her on the show. Disha had then paid a surprise visit to him in the show and he spent quality time with her.

After coming out of the show, the couple has been going strong. They had released a music video titled as Madhanya in which they looked dreamy together in wedding attires. The couple has been making marriage plans since the show Bigg Boss 14 got over and the fans have been waiting eagerly for the wedding announcement.

Talking exclusively in a video interaction, the singer revealed a secret about his marriage. The singer shared in the video, “I always wanted an intimate wedding, and covid – 19 acted as a blessing.” He said that he always wanted a small and intimate wedding, therefore due to the pandemic situation and precautionary measures they can only have a small wedding ceremony.

It is well known among Rahul’s fans that he is a very family-oriented person and not very social. He is attached to his parents and believes in simple living and high thinking. He had earlier also shared in an interview with TOI, “We are planning very very soon. It is definitely going to a low-key wedding only with close friends and family because I prefer close-knit weddings. And let's see whenever the pandemic relaxes a bit, we will definitely have that on priority. So, hopefully (it will be) very very soon.”

The couple released the wedding date recently and will be getting married on July 16, 2021.

