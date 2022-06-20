Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh opens up on his relationship with Sana Makbul

Actor Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul become quite popular for their bond during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The duo has participated in the stunt reality show and became good friends on the show. They were also teased by their co-contestants for their closeness during their stay in Cape Town. Even after the show, they are often spotted together and their fans are very excited to know if they are in a relationship. In a recent interview with Etimes, the Begusarai actor opened up about his bond with Sana.

Vishal shared, "Sana still continues to be my special friend. But we are not dating. There are times when you connect with a person and the friendship continues for years, but that does not mean you are in a relationship. Sana is a dear friend and I like her a lot. We both share a great bond and I would like to always maintain this friendship."

He also shared the reason for being single, Vishal was quoted saying, "If I find someone I would love to live with the person, but I do not want to get married. I feel that even if you live-in with an individual, you get to know the person and can have a harmonious relationship."

Vishal Aditya Singh will be soon seen in the upcoming show Parshuram. His other popular shows include Chandragupta Maurya, Sasural Simar Ka, Begusarai, Chandrakanta, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, and others.

Sana Makbul made her TV debut with Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De. She came to the limelight with the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Arjun, Vish and others. She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

