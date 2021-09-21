Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale: Check out the fashion game of Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki & others

The most loved adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has finally reached its finale week. The winner of the Rohit Shetty hosted show will be declared this weekend as the finalists will be seen competing against one another for the KKK11 trophy. But, before the grand finale of the show will be aired, the pictures of the contestants have been released. The contestants like Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Singh, Shweta Tiwari and others are seen sporting fashionable looks for the finale episode.

In the latest pictures of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, they are seen happy to be reuniting with their friends from the show. Anushka Sen is looking gorgeous black leather dress with black boots. Shweta Tiwari is a fashionable diva in her navy-blue shimmery gown. It has a deep neckline and slit at the lower half of the dress. Varun Sood is seen black outfit paired with denim jacket. Nikki Tamboli is looking dazzling in her short shimmery purple dress. Divyanka Tripathi stands out in her black embroidery work broad shoulder dress with a slit in the lower half.

Vishal Aditya Singh has donned a completely different retro look with multicolor stylish jacket and bellbottom pants. Rahul Vaidya is seen in black outfit and red blazer. Aastha Gill has donned as silver shimmery outfit. Sana Makbul is seen in a glamorous red sequin work short dress with straightened hair. The actress Arjun Biljani has donned a complete black statement look and Mahekk Chahal is also seen in shimmery gawdy look. Sourabh Raaj Jain has taken up a cool and casual denim look for the event.

